A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. Upon consumption, you might be able to immediately taste the nutty vanilla and sweet skunky diesel profile from Greez Monkey as well as the sweet, citrusy profile from Outer Space. This sativa dominant blend can be known to creep up on you as you begin experiencing cerebral and creative effects, which can be great for daytime use.



Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene



Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 1g cartridge.



Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.