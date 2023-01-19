About this product
Winner of one of the first-ever perfect scores at a High Times Cannabis Cup for Seed Company Hybrids, Holy Grail OG from DNA Genetics and Reserva Privada is known for its high potency, dense buds and mellow, full relaxation. Starting with a strong spicy citrus smell mixed with the smell and taste of freshly cut wet grass, Holy Grail OG is a crowd favorite of flower purists for its complex flavor and enjoyably relaxing experience.
Reported Effects: Relaxed, Mellow
Flavor: Citrus, Grass
Prevalent Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
