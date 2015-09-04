About this product
Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Reported Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy
Flavor: Sweet
Lineage: Bubba Kush, Captain Krypt OG
Prevalent Terpenes: myrcene, pinene
Honey Boo is a limited edition strain that crosses a Bubba Kush mother with a Captain Krypt OG male. With a sweet flavor that in part lends this strain her name, Honey Boo deals a heavy-handed blast of euphoria that melts throughout the body. Her dense buds finish flowering after 8 to 9 weeks, and her maturation is often marked by darkened purple leaf tips, making for a beautiful sight and smell when greeted by Honey Boo's sweet aroma to wind down after a long day.
*Based on average CoA results
**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.
About this strain
About this brand
