A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. Sweet notes from Honey Boo are paired with Tangerine Kush's signature citrusy flavor, creating this soothing indica cross. On the exhale, one may start to feel a deep, body-heavy relaxation.



Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Pinene

Flavor: Citrusy, Sweet

Reported Effects: Relaxed, Happy



Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.



Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.