A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. Lime Sorbet’s pungent, earthy, & lime flavor profile blended with Ice Cream Cake’s creamy, vanilla flavor profile create this uniquely flavorful blend. This Indica blend may provide typical Indica effects such as calmness and physical relaxation.



Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 1g cartridge.



Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.