G6, our cross between Jet Fuel OG and Gelato 45, is a sweet, pungent diesel hybrid that packs a high energy jolt followed by mellow relaxation. This strain is the definition of a balanced high, perfect for afternoon balance breaks, like a walk in the park on a Sunday afternoon.



Reported Effects: Uplifted, Relaxed

Flavor: Diesel, Berry

Prevalent Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.