About this product
G6, our cross between Jet Fuel OG and Gelato 45, is a sweet, pungent diesel hybrid that packs a high energy jolt followed by mellow relaxation. This strain is the definition of a balanced high, perfect for afternoon balance breaks, like a walk in the park on a Sunday afternoon.
Reported Effects: Uplifted, Relaxed
Flavor: Diesel, Berry
Prevalent Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
