Cresco
Keystone Banana Hybrid Live Budder 1g
About this product
A new offering from Cresco in the Keystone State, Keystone Banana is a cross between Skilletz and Gelato. This hybrid strain features main terpenes such as Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Limonene which lead to a nice taste and aroma profile of earthy hops, orange, and cinnamon. Potential uplifting and relaxed effects created a balanced experience that is great for anytime use.
—
Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene
Flavor: Hops, Cinnamon, Orange, Earthy, Pine
Reported Effects: Happy, Uplifting, Relaxed
—
Cresco Refresh Live Resin Budder available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.
—
