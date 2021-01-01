About this product

Kush Mints and Wedding Cake come together for this wonderful indica strain. Kush Cake is a true weekend treat. Pick up sweet cakey and earthy notes on the palate as the effects set in. Full-body relaxation comes on gently - perfect for a languid afternoon or evening.

—

Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene

Flavor: Sweet, Minty, Earthy

Reported Effects: Sedative, Relaxed, Euphoric

—

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation.



Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.