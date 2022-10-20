Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 1g cartridge.



Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.



Citrus-forward and refreshing, Lemon Bean is a cross between Lemon Tree and OG Eddy. Sweet and zesty lemon aromas pair with sweet and hoppy notes on this palate. Effects onset like a Sativa initially, and give way to a tingly, relaxing sensation.