Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 1g cartridge.



Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.



A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. A sativa cross of Lemon Bean and Cherry AK, producing stimulating and euphoric effects. The rapid onset makes this cross ideal for those needing quick pain relief. Its high is balanced, leaving its user with a head and body buzz.