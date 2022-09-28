Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.



Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.



A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. This power-packed citrusy strain contains the sweet and zesty lemon profile from Lemon Bean along with the pungent, earthy, fresh aromas from Lime Sorbet create this flavorful cross. Sit back and enjoy this relaxing strain that will brighten up anyone’s day!