This pungent combo emits a variety of aromas including citrus, diesel, and nuttiness, but at the center of this bouquet is a tart slice of lemon meringue pie. Lemon Meringue Kush #6 offers uplifting mental effects and invigorating energy that encourages physical activity.



Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene

Flavor: Lemon, Orange, Fuel

Reported Effects: Relaxing, Calming, Creative



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.



Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.