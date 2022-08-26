MAC 7's Alien Cookies and Columbian lineage team up for this heavy, sativa-leaning hybrid. Bright orange and floral flavor notes come through upon use, and users can expect a rush of energy and euphoria upon use with the effects sustained throughout the day.



Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool

Flavor: Cinnamon, Orange, Lavender

Reported Effects: Heady, Uplifting



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.



Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.