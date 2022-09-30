Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.



Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.



A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. This Hybrid cross combines the pungent, sour citrus notes of MAC with the floral, orange notes of Orange Cream to create this nice herbal, citrusy Hybrid. This tasty strain is a great choice for anytime use.