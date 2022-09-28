A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. This citrus-packed strain has hints of pungent, gassy musk with a nice earthy finish. Its parent strains, MAC and Outer Space, produce a sativa-leaning hybrid that can give you a balanced experience with added cerebral and creative effects. Great for a weekend adventure!



Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene



Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 1g cartridge.



Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.