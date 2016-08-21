Outer Space is a sativa-dominant cross of Island Sweet Skunk and Trinity known for cerebral and creative potential effects. It has a citrusy odor that is strong and produces a flavorful smoke. This strain is great as a daytime boost.

Cresco RSO is Rick Simpson Oil perfected through professionalization. Cresco RSO is a 100% whole flower, single-strain, pure cannabis extract – that means no added terpenes or cannabinoids. Extracted with care and professionalized through industry-leading standards, Cresco RSO is a patient-first product with purity at the forefront. Individual results may vary.

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

