Cresco
Pie Face OG Hybrid Live Sugar
About this product
Cresco Refresh Live Resin Sugar available in 1g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate, with the fresh flavor and profile of the flower.
Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.
