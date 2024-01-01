A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. The fuel-packed flavors from Rocket Fuel are mixed with Apple Gelato's fruity taste, creating an appetizing hybrid cross. This balanced hybrid strain has euphoric but relaxing effects that may help with treating stress and pain.
500mg pure Refresh Liquid Live Resin (LLR) cartridge crafted from premium fresh frozen flower.
Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.
Reported Effects: Euphoric, Relaxed Lineage: Rocket Fuel, Apple Gelato
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.