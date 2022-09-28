A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. This hybrid cross of Rocket Fuel and Diamonds & Gold delivers a pungent aroma and fuel-packed flavor profile. The effects of this strain are sure to lift the mood while easing the mind.



—



Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene

Flavor: Pungent, Fuel

Reported Effects: Focused, Happy



—



Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.



Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.