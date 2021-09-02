About this product
A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. Taking after its parent strains Rocket Fuel and Tangerine Kush, you can expect a mixture of pungent diesel and citrusy profiles when you taste this blend. You may experience a nice euphoric feeling before the lazy sedative effects kick in. Sit back, relax, and enjoy!
Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene
Flavor: Pungent, Diesel, Citrus
Reported Effects: Relaxing, Euphoric, Sedative
Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 1g cartridge.
Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.
Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene
Flavor: Pungent, Diesel, Citrus
Reported Effects: Relaxing, Euphoric, Sedative
Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 1g cartridge.
Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.