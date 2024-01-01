Rollins is a sativa strain created by Swamp Boy Seeds by crossing Lemon Tree S1 and the Nigerian reversal they use in other successful strains. The buds are sticky from large, well-distributed trichomes and olive green in color with small, amber crystals. Rollins’ aroma offers a strong citrus smell with lemon and fuel undernotes. This strain is known for its potential uplifting and energetic effects, making it a great choice for social or outdoor activity.

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.

Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

