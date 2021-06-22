ve this dispensary. I love the location, the front desk employees, the budtenders, and the products. You don’t feel like a fish out of water when you come in. I consider myself a novice at best when it comes to marijuana, so when I go in I just say what I’m curious about or what feelings/effects I’m looking for and the bud tender shares their recommendations. Speaking of budtenders, mega shoutout to Mikey, Angelica, George (manager) and Nanda. They have helped me, my condo neighbor, and even my parents for their first trip to a dispensary. So helpful, kind and patient! What is also super neat about this place is the weekly specials they offer. If you sign up for emails - they get sent to you so you can plan what you want to purchase for the week. I cannot recommend this location to enough. Whether you are a expert or a first timer - the staff here will help you find exactly what you need want.