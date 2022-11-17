Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 500mg cartridge.



Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.



Rollins is a sativa strain created by Swamp Boy Seeds by crossing Lemon Tree S1 and the Nigerian reversal they use in other successful strains. The buds are sticky from large, well-distributed trichomes and olive green in color with small, amber crystals. Rollins’ aroma offers a strong citrus smell with lemon and fuel undernotes. This strain is known for its uplifting and energetic effects, making it a great choice for social or outdoor activity.