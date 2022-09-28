The sweet and citrus tasting notes of orange and cinnamon of this hybrid strain can leave one to wonder: how can one be so calm and relaxed? It’s simple — with a terpene profile that includes Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Myrcene, it’s no wonder you’ll be coming back for more.



Cresco Refresh Live Resin Sugar available in 1g and .5g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen canabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.



Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.