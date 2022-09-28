About this product
The sweet and citrus tasting notes of orange and cinnamon of this hybrid strain can leave one to wonder: how can one be so calm and relaxed? It’s simple — with a terpene profile that includes Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Myrcene, it’s no wonder you’ll be coming back for more.
Cresco Refresh Live Resin Sugar available in 1g and .5g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen canabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
