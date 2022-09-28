About this product
The sweet and citrus tasting notes of orange and cinnamon of this hybrid strain can leave one to wonder: how can one be so calm and relaxed? It’s simple — with a terpene profile that includes Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Myrcene, it’s no wonder you’ll be coming back for more.
Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 1g cartridge.
Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.
Enjoy this delightful hybrid, bringing the together best of Sunset Sherbert and High Octane. The effects of this strain are that of a true hybrid, with a gentle onset perfect for a mid-day lift.
Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 1g cartridge.
Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.
Enjoy this delightful hybrid, bringing the together best of Sunset Sherbert and High Octane. The effects of this strain are that of a true hybrid, with a gentle onset perfect for a mid-day lift.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.