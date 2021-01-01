About this product

Are you looking for a sweet treat to kick off your day? Well settle in with some delicious Shortbread! This mouthwatering strain has tart, lemon notes paired with a doughy sweetness reminiscent of the shortbread style cookie this energizing sativa is named after. Like all good bakers, we can’t disclose the full recipe, but with top terpenes including Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Linalool this delicacy will leave you longing delighted for another serving.



Terpenes: Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, Linalool

Flavor: Tart, Lemon, Cookies

Reported Effects: Happy, Giggly, Euphoric, Energizing, Uplifting, Hungry



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.



Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.