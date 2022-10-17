Slurricrasher is a happy blend of Slurricane and Wedding crasher. Lingering sweet grape and berry notes on present on inhale, with crisp, clear palate lemony gas on the exhale. An initial sativa rush begins the experience, followed by a mellow euphoria.



Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool

Flavor: Grape, Lemon, Fuel

Reported Effects: Heady, Relaxing



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.



Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.