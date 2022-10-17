About this product
Slurricrasher is a happy blend of Slurricane and Wedding crasher. Lingering sweet grape and berry notes on present on inhale, with crisp, clear palate lemony gas on the exhale. An initial sativa rush begins the experience, followed by a mellow euphoria.
Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool
Flavor: Grape, Lemon, Fuel
Reported Effects: Heady, Relaxing
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.
Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
