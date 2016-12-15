Cresco
Sojay Haze Sativa Live Budder 0.5g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC —CBD —
About this product
Cresco Rise Live Resin Budder available in 1g and .5g. A smooth and creamy concentrate.
Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Reported Effects: Energetic, Creative
Flavor: Citrus, Floral
Lineage: BC Big Bud
Prevalent Terpenes: Terpinolene, Caryophyllene
Sojay Haze is a powerful sativa with uplifting attributes. With pungent floral undertones and a bright citrus aroma, Sojay Haze offers uplifting physical energy and kind euphoria. Enjoy this strain to combat fatigue, appetite loss, and depression or as a helpful companion to physical activity.
*Based on average CoA results
**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.
Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Reported Effects: Energetic, Creative
Flavor: Citrus, Floral
Lineage: BC Big Bud
Prevalent Terpenes: Terpinolene, Caryophyllene
Sojay Haze is a powerful sativa with uplifting attributes. With pungent floral undertones and a bright citrus aroma, Sojay Haze offers uplifting physical energy and kind euphoria. Enjoy this strain to combat fatigue, appetite loss, and depression or as a helpful companion to physical activity.
*Based on average CoA results
**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.
Sojay Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
91 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
29% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
28% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
27% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
9% of people say it helps with fatigue
Anxiety
9% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!