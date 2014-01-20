A cousin to the indica-dominant Big Bud cannabis strain from Amsterdam, BC Big Bud is a mostly sativa hybrid with potent cerebral effects. This fruity, citrus-smelling strain hailing from British Columbia delivers a balanced combination of indica and sativa sensations as well as relief to pain and nausea. As its name suggests, BC Big Bud plants produce colossal harvests after its 8 to 9 week flowering period that have both growers and consumers swooning.
