Sunset Wedding is a beautiful matrimony between the sweet, vanilla-tasting Wedding Cake and tasty sweet notes of Sunset Sherbert. The aroma is the perfect partner to its taste: diesel, berry, and vanilla notes hit the nose immediately. Our indica leaning Sunset Wedding begins with a full body relaxation and gently works up to a calm focus, lovely for a relaxing start to the day or a calming moment of positivity to wind down.



Reported Effects: Happy, Calm

Flavor: Berry, Diesel

Prevalent Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation.