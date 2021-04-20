About this product
Sunset Wedding is a beautiful matrimony between the sweet, vanilla-tasting Wedding Cake and tasty sweet notes of Sunset Sherbert. The aroma is the perfect partner to its taste: diesel, berry, and vanilla notes hit the nose immediately. Our indica leaning Sunset Wedding begins with a full body relaxation and gently works up to a calm focus, lovely for a relaxing start to the day or a calming moment of positivity to wind down.
Reported Effects: Happy, Calm
Flavor: Berry, Diesel
Prevalent Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
