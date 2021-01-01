Cresco
Wedding Cake Hybrid Flower 3.5g
Users of this strain can expect a happy departure from the classic Wedding Cake profile. Cream notes are swapped out for zesty orange and clarifying sage, and full-body relaxation and mental clarity round out the experience.
Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene
Flavor: Orange, Sage, Earth
Reported Effects: Relaxing, Euphoric
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.
Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.
