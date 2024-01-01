We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Crown Genetics
Crown Genetics
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
9 products
Flower
Director's Cut
by Crown Genetics
THC 26.858%
CBD 0.084%
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Crown OG Pre-Rolls 3.5g 5-pack
by Crown Genetics
THC 20.613%
CBD 0.04%
Pre-rolls
King Cookie Palm Leaf Pre-Roll 1g
by Crown Genetics
THC 20.18%
CBD 0.176%
Flower
King Cookie
by Crown Genetics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Dizzy OG Palm Leaf Pre-Roll 1g
by Crown Genetics
THC 19.61%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Directors Cut Pre-Roll 1g
by Crown Genetics
THC 25.61%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Cherry AK Pre-Roll 1g
by Crown Genetics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Dizzy OG
by Crown Genetics
THC 21.432%
CBD 0.112%
Flower
Crown OG
by Crown Genetics
Crown Genetics
Catalog
Cannabis