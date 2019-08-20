CRU Cannabis
Big Smooth 3.5G Hybrid Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Sweet & Nutty
Blueberry & Vanilla Hints
SENSATION
Relaxing Happiness
Creativity
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
Big Smooth effects
Reported by real people like you
80 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
