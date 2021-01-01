About this product

Cherry Kola 0.5ml rechargeable disposable vape



TASTE + SCENT

Berries & Earth

Cherry Soda



SENSATION

Deep Relaxation

Sedative Couch-Lock



WHEN TO USE

Nighttime



INDICA



Introducing CRU's brand new rechargeable 0.5ml disposable vape featuring a special ceramic design for ultimate flavor and performance consistency. Our porous ceramic heating technology effectively absorbs the oil while also providing superior heat conductivity and distribution. The latest upgrades also include a micro-USB port so you'll never run out of juice before the tank is empty. Experience the pure taste of CRU's oil in luxury, complete with a soft touch finish.