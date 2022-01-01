About this product
Balance your mind and body.
Our 1:1 disposable vapes contain the perfect blend of CBD to THC extracted from our premium strains. Enjoy all the highs of high potency THC without any of the lows.
TASTE + SCENT
Tropical Highlights
Pineapple & Fuel Hints
SENSATION
Creativity & Focus
Uplifting
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
CBD/THC
.3ml Disposable Vape Pen
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.