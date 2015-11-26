About this product
Musky & Peppery
Dank Earth & Pine
SENSATION
Creative Cerebral Euphoria
Heavy Body Sedation
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
About this strain
Clear your schedule because Pure Kush is one potent indica. A longtime favorite for pain relief, this strain will leave you feeling heavily sedated. Pure Kush’s strength begins with a signature kush aroma that is extremely pungent and skunky. Its head-heavy sensations may be complemented by a relaxing body feeling, giving Pure Kush its reputation as a powerful medical strain.
Pure Kush effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with