CRU Cannabis
Purple Cadillac 3.5G Indica Flower
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Citrus & Sweet
Hint of Strawberry
SENSATION
Energizing Euphoria
Uplifting Relaxation
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
Cadillac Purple effects
Reported by real people like you
98 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
52% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
45% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
38% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!