About this product

The first thing you will notice about Full Spectrum Oil is that it's darker than most. It's because it concentrates hundreds of chemical compounds found in cannabis, not just THC. It includes chlorophyll, omega fatty acids, lipids, and flavonoids. All of these compounds work together to help the absorption and effectiveness of our Full Spectrum Oil.

It comes packaged with a versatile Twispenser Applicator for clean and easy dispensing. It is available in high THC as well as Low TCH/High CBD ratios.