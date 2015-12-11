Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis

Sierra Mist 3.5G Indica Flower

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT

Citrus Twist,

Sweet Citrus Notes

SENSATION

Bubbly Energy,

Creative Euphoria

WHEN TO USE

Nighttime

INDICA

One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

Sierra Mist effects

Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
75% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
58% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
25% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!