CRU Cannabis
Sierra Mist 3.5G Indica Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Citrus Twist,
Sweet Citrus Notes
SENSATION
Bubbly Energy,
Creative Euphoria
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
Sierra Mist effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
75% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
58% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
25% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
