Strawberry Diesel 0.5ml rechargeable disposable vape



TASTE + SCENT

Berry & Sweet

Earthy, Pungent



SENSATION

Creative & Energizing

Euphoria, Happy



WHEN TO USE

Daytime



SATIVA



Introducing CRU's brand new rechargeable 0.5ml disposable vape featuring a special ceramic design for ultimate flavor and performance consistency. Our porous ceramic heating technology effectively absorbs the oil while also providing superior heat conductivity and distribution. The latest upgrades also include a micro-USB port so you'll never run out of juice before the tank is empty. Experience the pure taste of CRU's oil in luxury, complete with a soft touch finish.