CRU Cannabis
Sugar Plum: Grand CRU 40 .5G Pre-Roll
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
For those that boldly live life in the fast lane, Grand CRU 40’s go full-throttle with 40%+ THC!
Specially crafted for the highly experienced smoking elite, these high-powered half gram pre-rolls are packed with Grand CRU’s premium indoor flower and are heavily infused with shatter for peak pleasure.
Specially crafted for the highly experienced smoking elite, these high-powered half gram pre-rolls are packed with Grand CRU’s premium indoor flower and are heavily infused with shatter for peak pleasure.
Sugar Plum effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!