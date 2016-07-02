ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.3 113 reviews

Hawaiian Haze

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 113 reviews

Hawaiian Haze

Hawaiian Haze is a mostly sativa strain that produces some high-quality sativa effects. A mix of Hawaiian and Haze genetics, these light, airy buds will have your head in the clouds. Many users also report that it makes them sociable and talkative, so it may be a good daytime medication. Hawaiian Haze’s floral smell and taste of tropical fruit might just have you daydreaming about an island vacation. These plants grow tall and flower slowly, taking between 12 and 14 weeks, so they are probably better suited for a grower with some experience and patience.

Effects

80 people reported 633 effects
Happy 72%
Uplifted 70%
Creative 46%
Euphoric 45%
Energetic 42%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 38%
Depression 35%
Pain 17%
Fatigue 15%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 8%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 2%

Reviews

113

Avatar for vangink
Member since 2012
Received a half zip of this along with some Tahoe OG. The comparison is mind blowing; opening the Tahoe, and then the Hawaiian Haze. The HH is unbelievably light, could only fit 6g into my 1/4oz jar (which normally fits 8-9g comfortably). Appearance is exactly like that of the picture, an earthy mel...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricTalkativeTinglyUplifted
Avatar for stm33
Member since 2014
This strain is absolutely amazing. Not only does it taste great, but it hits pretty smooth too. Also, you don't need to smoke a lot to get high. I bought a quarter and normally that would last me a day, but I only had half a gram of it and I was flying. I highly recommend this strain to anyone with ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Goobacca
Member since 2015
Has a very energetic cerebral high.. If you have things to do and need to be medicated.. This is the strain!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for voice918
Member since 2015
It's mostly great for energizing sativa lovers like me, but it's heavier stoniness can sneak up on ya. If you're trying to get stuff done, smoke half as much as you'd expect to and wait a while. Cuz it's gon' creep. Great psychoactive creativity that flirts with paranoia and anxiety in larger am...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for kingthyme
Member since 2016
Hawaiian Haze is the shit. I first smoked it with a very good friend of mine and we both have anxious personality with scatter brain (ADD). Cannot tell you how easy it became to finish school work. Also, after smoking in the mornings and finishing up my day, I go to bed and wake up and felt like one...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Hawaiian
parent
Second strain parent
Haze
parent
Strain
Hawaiian Haze
Strain child
Hawaiian Snow
child

