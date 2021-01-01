Loading…
Logo for the brand CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis

Yuzu: Grand CRU 40 .5G Pre-Roll

About this product

For those that boldly live life in the fast lane, Grand CRU 40’s go full-throttle with 40%+ THC!
Specially crafted for the highly experienced smoking elite, these high-powered half gram pre-rolls are packed with Grand CRU’s premium indoor flower and are heavily infused with shatter for peak pleasure.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!