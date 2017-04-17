Crystal Clear
Lemon OG Kush Distillate Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
The purest form of cannabis, our Crystal Clear distillates provide fully activated THC and CBD in a clean, consistent & potent product. The possibilities with distillates are nearly endless, making this convenient and discreet option one of the fastest growing product types on the market.
Lemon OG effects
378 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
27% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
