About this strain
Bred by Culta, Grapefruit Sour Dream is a wonderful cross of Cookies and Cream, Blue Dream, and Grapefruit Diesel. Offering a gassy, sour, and sweet berry terpene profile, this strain brings forward its diesel roots while adding a berry influence. Great for novice consumers, Grapefruit Sour Dream is not too stoney, offering a more euphoric and silly high.
Grapefruit Sour Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
58% of people report feeling energetic
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Fatigue
25% of people say it helps with fatigue
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
