About this strain
Triangle Kush, also known as "Triangle OG" and "OG Triangle," is an indica marijuana strain that originated in Florida. This strain provides relaxing effects and is known to stimulate creativity. Some people say smoking Triangle Kush makes them extra chatty. This strain gets its name from Florida's three cannabis-producing capitals: Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. Growers say Triangle Kush has a flowering time of 70 days.
Triangle Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
184 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!