About this product
Everything you can imagine is real. Imagine more with Seattle Soda. This strain blesses you with a bouquet of green buds, frosted to perfection, leaving users a sharp creative boost with a calm and care-free mindset. A grape-candy aroma luminates floral and nutty notes with each inhale! Lavish in decadence and elegance with this UW Purple x Sodalicious cross!
--
Reported Effects: Focused, Relaxed, Euphoric
Flavor/Aroma: Grape, Sweet, Earthy
Lineage: Sodalicious x UW Purple
Terpenes: Pinene
--
Reported Effects: Focused, Relaxed, Euphoric
Flavor/Aroma: Grape, Sweet, Earthy
Lineage: Sodalicious x UW Purple
Terpenes: Pinene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!