A dessert treat, Bakers Delight from DNA Genetics is a cross between GSC and Sorbet. The strain produces buds reminiscent of Cookies, while the aroma is sweet and dank with Sorbet qualities. Buds are bulbous and dense with light green and purple hues interlaced with dark orange pistils. The high is great for checking things off your to-do list, providing calm and focus to give you the ability to make even laundry enjoyable.