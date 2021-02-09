About this product
Bakers Delight is a Indica dominant hybrid
THC: 23% - 25%
Terpene: 15.6 mg/g
Top Terpenes:
beta-Caryophyllene
alpha-Humulene
delta-Limonene
Linalool
About this strain
A dessert treat, Bakers Delight from DNA Genetics is a cross between GSC and Sorbet. The strain produces buds reminiscent of Cookies, while the aroma is sweet and dank with Sorbet qualities. Buds are bulbous and dense with light green and purple hues interlaced with dark orange pistils. The high is great for checking things off your to-do list, providing calm and focus to give you the ability to make even laundry enjoyable.
Bakers Delight effects
- Feelings
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
About this brand
Cultivator Collection
We are a Veteran owned family farm working hands-on to cultivate the highest quality collection of products for our consumers.