Our mission as a brand is to provide all natural, high quality goods that serve as better alternatives for the cannabis + wellness communities across the country. Each product we design is made for the community that sees the cannabis plant not for the propaganda pushed on it, but as a plant that has the potential to naturally heal, soothe, and care for the body.



Cura is a minority owned & texas based cannabis company within the hemp industry. We focus on creating small batch designer extracts, vapor, and pre-rolled flower varieties out of select cultivars curated from our family of partner farms.