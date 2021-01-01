About this product
Grown over living soil by Leilani Farms in Central Point, Oregon, this years Abacus 2.0 hemp flower cultivar carries a vastly different terpene profile to our other 4 varieties. maintaining a very piney minty aroma and a unique peppery palette with flavors of pine and wood. This high CBD strain known for its relaxing effect is preferred for night time use.
Total Cannabinoids: 22.91%
Total CBD: 17.67%
Δ-9-THC: LOQ
Feel: Sedative, Spacey, Relaxed
Potential benefits: sleep, calming & insomnia aid.
Grown by: Leilani Farms
Parentage: OG Kush x Purple Urkle
About this brand
Cura
Our mission as a brand is to provide all natural, high quality goods that serve as better alternatives for the cannabis + wellness communities across the country. Each product we design is made for the community that sees the cannabis plant not for the propaganda pushed on it, but as a plant that has the potential to naturally heal, soothe, and care for the body.
Cura is a minority owned & texas based cannabis company within the hemp industry. We focus on creating small batch designer extracts, vapor, and pre-rolled flower varieties out of select cultivars curated from our family of partner farms.
