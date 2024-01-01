  • brand header
Logo for the brand Curaleaf

Curaleaf

Cannabis with Confidence
All categoriesHemp CBDCannabisConcentratesEdiblesTopicalsApparelVapingServicesOtherPetsSmoking

Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds

338 products
Product image for Skywalker OG
Flower
Skywalker OG
by Curaleaf
Product image for Hulk Angry
Flower
Hulk Angry
by Curaleaf
THC 19.6%
CBD 0%
Product image for El Alquimista
Flower
El Alquimista
by Curaleaf
Product image for Tangcicle
Flower
Tangcicle
by Curaleaf
THC 21.7%
Product image for Sour Diesel
Flower
Sour Diesel
by Curaleaf
Product image for Citrus Farmer
Flower
Citrus Farmer
by Curaleaf
THC 17%
CBD 0%
Product image for Gorilla Grapevine
Flower
Gorilla Grapevine
by Curaleaf
THC 23.87%
Product image for Chocolate Diesel
Flower
Chocolate Diesel
by Curaleaf
Product image for Diesel Fire
Flower
Diesel Fire
by Curaleaf
Product image for Lemon Hash Diesel
Flower
Lemon Hash Diesel
by Curaleaf
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Purple Punch Preroll 0.5g
Flower
Purple Punch Preroll 0.5g
by Curaleaf
Product image for (Mid Tier) - Freedom Haze #2
Flower
(Mid Tier) - Freedom Haze #2
by Curaleaf
Product image for Pineapple Express
Flower
Pineapple Express
by Curaleaf
THC 20.3%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tier 4 - Nug Taffy
Flower
Tier 4 - Nug Taffy
by Curaleaf
THC 20%
Product image for Orange Blossom Triangle Kush
Flower
Orange Blossom Triangle Kush
by Curaleaf
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sunlight
Flower
Sunlight
by Curaleaf
THC 24%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lilac Diesel
Flower
Lilac Diesel
by Curaleaf
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Rolex OG Preroll 1g
Pre-rolls
Rolex OG Preroll 1g
by Curaleaf
Product image for Citradelic Sunset Pre-Rolls 0.8g 2-pack
Pre-rolls
Citradelic Sunset Pre-Rolls 0.8g 2-pack
by Curaleaf
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Wappa
Flower
Wappa
by Curaleaf
THC 22.4%
CBD 0.1%
Product image for Brain OG
Flower
Brain OG
by Curaleaf
Product image for Mandarin Cookies
Flower
Mandarin Cookies
by Curaleaf
THC 23.7%
CBD 0%
Product image for Veterans Cannabis Project 5 pack - .25g Mini Prerolls
Pre-rolls
Veterans Cannabis Project 5 pack - .25g Mini Prerolls
by Curaleaf
Product image for Crescendo
Flower
Crescendo
by Curaleaf
THC 19.2%
CBD 0%