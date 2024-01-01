We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Curaleaf
Cannabis with Confidence
36
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Hemp CBD
Cannabis
Concentrates
Edibles
Topicals
Apparel
Vaping
Services
Other
Pets
Smoking
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
338 products
Flower
Skywalker OG
by Curaleaf
4.0
(
8
)
Flower
Hulk Angry
by Curaleaf
THC 19.6%
CBD 0%
4.4
(
7
)
Flower
El Alquimista
by Curaleaf
4.3
(
4
)
Flower
Tangcicle
by Curaleaf
THC 21.7%
4.7
(
3
)
Flower
Sour Diesel
by Curaleaf
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Citrus Farmer
by Curaleaf
THC 17%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Gorilla Grapevine
by Curaleaf
THC 23.87%
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
Chocolate Diesel
by Curaleaf
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
Diesel Fire
by Curaleaf
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Lemon Hash Diesel
by Curaleaf
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Purple Punch Preroll 0.5g
by Curaleaf
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
(Mid Tier) - Freedom Haze #2
by Curaleaf
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Pineapple Express
by Curaleaf
THC 20.3%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Tier 4 - Nug Taffy
by Curaleaf
THC 20%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Orange Blossom Triangle Kush
by Curaleaf
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Sunlight
by Curaleaf
THC 24%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Lilac Diesel
by Curaleaf
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Rolex OG Preroll 1g
by Curaleaf
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Citradelic Sunset Pre-Rolls 0.8g 2-pack
by Curaleaf
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Wappa
by Curaleaf
THC 22.4%
CBD 0.1%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Brain OG
by Curaleaf
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Mandarin Cookies
by Curaleaf
THC 23.7%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Veterans Cannabis Project 5 pack - .25g Mini Prerolls
by Curaleaf
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Crescendo
by Curaleaf
THC 19.2%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
